Atyrau receives medical cargo of COVID-19 medical supplies

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau Airport has received a medical cargo on the night of July 14-15, Kazinform cites the regional press service.

3 tons of pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 patients that had arrived in Almaty city from India have been delivered to Atyrau city by an aircraft of Tengizchevroil company.

The pharmaceuticals are to be distributed among the city's pharmacies. According to the regional press service, the city's medical facilities supplies of necessary pharmaceuticals stand at 94%.

It is said that another delivery of pharmaceuticals by a truck is expected this Friday.