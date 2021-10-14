Atyrau region adds over 50 fresh COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 50 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past day. The biggest number of fresh infections has been reported in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region said in a statement that 51 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours. Of 51, 35 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the city of Atyrau. Seven new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 51 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases 28 people had corresponding symptoms, while 23 had no symptoms at all. 10 COVID-19 patients have made full recoveries in the region in the past day.

365 people are receiving outpatient treatment and nearly 200 are treated at infectious facilities of the region.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.