EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:11, 07 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region-China sales hit USD 455 mln over 3 months

    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «The foreign trade turnover between Atyrau region and China reached 455 million dollars in the first quarter of 2023,» acting head of the industrial and innovation development department of the region Karlygash Bekbayeva said.

    The foreign trade turnover between Atyrau region and China reached 455.7 million dollars in January-March this year that is 115% to the same period of 2022. Of which 434,9 million dollars accounts for exports, while 20.8 million dollars makes imports. The region exports oil, gas, petroleum coke and bitumen and imports clothing, carpets, textiles. As of today, there are 43 enterprises with the participation of Chinese capital.

    One of the country’s largest projects with the participation of Chinese capital, Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc., was launched in Atyrau region.


    Tags:
    Economy Foreign policy Atyrau region China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!