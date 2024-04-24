Atyrau region completes preparation for possible 2nd wave of floods

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov examined bank protection works to eliminate the risk of flooding of residential areas in Atyrau as the the region braces for the second peak of floods, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from primeminister.kz.

In Atyrau, Bektenov inspected fortifications around residential areas as the region prepares for the projected second wave of floods. The flood situation remains complicated in West Kazakhstan amid the discharge of water from the Iriklinskoye reservoir by Russia as well as much side inflows of floodwater into the Zhaiyk (Ural) River, causing rising water levels.

Photo: government

Over the past day, floodwaters flowing down the Ural riverbed from West Kazakhstan region come to Atyrau, have led to rise in the river water level by 6cm (water level rose by 227cm since flooding).

Bank protection works to eliminate the risk of flooding of residential areas as well as dredging works in the Ural River were examined on the spot. The preparedness of the forces for increased work during the peak period was checked.

Kazakh premier Bektenov instructed to enhance the forces and promptly ensure a deployment of military personnel and vehicles in Atyrau region from the regions observing a normalization in the flood situation.

As of today, the flood control measures are 92% fulfilled in Atyrau region. 482km pf protective barriers have been built. Around 6 thousand military personnel of the emergency situations ministry, interior ministry, defense ministry, the National Guard, the administration office’s officials, around two thousand vehicles are involved in the works. Around nine thousand volunteers took part in the bank protection works last Saturday.

Zharsuat and Kurylys settlements are located in the danger zone, where 10.5km of dams were built. Dams are also being erected in villages of Inderbor, Yeldai, Yesbol, Koktogai, Budene, Orlik and Yntymak, where the risk of flooding remains. Bank protection works are underway in Indersk, makhambet, Isatai and Kurmangazy districts.

Works are ongoing to eliminate the aftermath of the floods in Zhylyoi district.