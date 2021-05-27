Atyrau region conducted more than 1 mln PCR tests for COVID-19

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The region takes the lead in the number of COVID-19 tests the countrywide. Since the pandemic outbreak the region conducted more than 1 mln PCR tests, Kazinform reports.

115,000 tests for coronavirus infection were carried out in May, 4,367 tests a day, the region’s healthcare department reports.

There are 15 PCR laboratories in the region which conduct 15,000 tests for COVID-19 on an average.