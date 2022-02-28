EN
    22:26, 28 February 2022

    Atyrau region confirmed 62,186 coronavirus cases since March 2020

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region confirmed 62,186 coronavirus cases since March 2020, 98.2% of them recovered, Kazinform reports.

    Atyrau region confirmed 62,186 coronavirus cases since March 2020, 98.2% of them recovered. COVID-19 killed 746 people.

    For the past two weeks coronavirus cases reduced by 2.6 times.

    «There are 2,360 beds in the COVID-19 hospitals. Less than 50 are treated there. 9 coronavirus patients are staying in the ICU,» Askhan Baidualliyev, the regional healthcare department head, told a briefing at the regional communications service.

    There are 129 mobile brigades in the region.

    As earlier reported no new coronavirus cases were recorded in the region.


