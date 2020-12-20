Atyrau region confirms 74 new coronavirus cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The regional healthcare department briefed on the coronavirus situation in Atyrau.

Over the past 24 hours the region confirmed 74 new coronavirus cases, including 65 cases at Tengiz oilfield. 122 people recovered, 78 are staying at the regional hospital, 13 at the district infectious diseases hospital, 321 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

As earlier reported, the region remains in the ‘red’ zone.