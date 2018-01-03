EN
    17:20, 03 January 2018

    Atyrau region construction boom shows no signs of slowing down

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - It looks like a boom in construction in Atyrau region will not witness any signs of cooling-off this year, Kazinform reports.

    "Construction of eight secondary schools in Atyrau and in the region in general is underway. Additionally, 13 kindergartens, eight community centers and two sport complexes are being built. All construction costs will be covered by regional budget," Merei Zhantureyev, deputy head of the construction department of Atyrau region told Kazinform correspondent.

    It is to be recalled that nine new schools, eight kindergartens, two community centers and five sport complexes were constructed in Atyrau region last year.

