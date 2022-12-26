EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 26 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region creates over 24,000 jobs

    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «As of this December 1 Atyrau region created over 24,000 jobs, including 15,285 permanent workplaces,» deputy Governor of the region Zhasulan Bisembiyev said.

    Besides, 32,404 were provided support measures under the 2021-2025 entrepreneurship development national project. Out of which 14,772 were employed. 877 people attended short-term vocational courses, and 2,559 locals participated in the Bastau Business project. Notably, 12,598 were given state grants for vocational-oriented education and 552 to start their own business.

    All this helped reduce the unemployment rate in the region to 4.8%.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!