    14:53, 11 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region develops agritourism

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region starts to develop agritourism, according to the local entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development administration.

    “As part of an information tour organized on the threshold of the EXPO-2017, a group of Russian and Chinese tour operators came to Atyrau region. The delegation visited Saraishyk goat farm for 1,000 heads which manufactures products from goat milk and sells them countrywide,” the press service of the administration informs.

    The farm has no analogues in the country and is a unique project launched by the regional administration.

    The foreign guests familiarized with the process of dairy products manufacture.

    Tourism EXPO 2017 Agro-industrial complex development Atyrau region Agriculture Tourism and Sport
