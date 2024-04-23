Atyrau region erects 473km of protective barriers along Ural River over looming water level rise

Riverbank reinforcement works are ongoing in Atyrau region due to the rising level of water in the Zhaiyk (Ural) river and increased water discharge from the Iriklinskoye reservoir in Orenburg region, Russia, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Flood barriers spanning 473 km were built along the Zhaiyk river. As of April 22, up to 15 thousand people and 1.5 thousand vehicles were involved. Works are underway in Inderiskiy, Makhambetskiy, Isataiskiy districts and Atyrau city, said press secretary of Atyrau region’s administration office Ruslan Zhumagaziyev.

In addition, dredging works are currently being undertaken to faster dislodge the water from the Zhaiyk river into the Caspian Sea.

Over the past day, electricity supply has been restored in 16 houses and gas supply in 300 houses in Zhylyoiskiy district and Kulsary town. Disinfection works have been carried out in up to 80 houses.

3,201 families have received one-time compensation payments in the region.