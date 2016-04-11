Atyrau region expanding cooperation with US

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev has held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Kazakhstan George Krol.

Governor of the region said that in January-February 2016 the trade turnover of the region and the United States amounted to $ 36.6 million. There are 58 companies in the region with the American capital. Atyrau region is interested in further development of mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners including with American entrepreneurs.



Mr. Nogayev stressed that one of the components of the region's investment attractiveness is the special economic zone "National Industrial Petrochemical Technology Park" with a total area of 3.5 hectares.