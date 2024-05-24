Atyrau region expects storm

A storm warning will be in force in the region over the next 24 hours, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Emergency Situation Department of the Atyrau region.

A thunderstorm is expected in the south and east of the Atyrau region on May 24. Fog is forecast to occur at night and in the morning in the west. Northeast winds of 15-20 m/s are expected in the north, south, and east of the area. The Emergency Situation Department insists that the northwest of the region will remain at high fire danger.

In light of the deteriorating meteorological conditions, rescue personnel urge residents to refrain from travelling outside the region.

The operative headquarters for emergency situations in the Atyrau region has reported that motorways in the direction of Makhambet and Inder districts are particularly prone to waterlogging and pose a danger to movement.

Due to the current flood situation in the Atyrau region, some motorways have been temporarily closed in certain directions.