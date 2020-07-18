EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:55, 18 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region extends quarantine regime

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Quarantine measures have been extended and toughened in Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, this is stated in a new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of the region dated July 17, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The chief state sanitary doctor of the region S. Baibagulov decreed to extend the strict restrictive quarantine measures on the territory of Atyrau region from 00 hours on July 19 to 00 hours of August 3, 2020.

    The chief state sanitary doctor also decreed to extend the introduced quarantine regime at the Tengiz oil field. The decree comes into force from 00:00 on July 19, 2020.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!