Atyrau region governor congratulates Kazakh Nijat Rakhimov on weightlifting gold

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev has extended his congratulations to weightlifter Nijat Rakhimov on winning the gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"We always track the performances of our athletes abroad with great excitement. The Olympians are our pride, they are the people who set great example to the younger generation. It is great that Nijat Rakhimov has once again proved to the whole world that he is the best in his weight class," Nogayev said.



In August 2014, Nijat Rakhimov received the Kazakh citizenship and since then has represented Atyrau region at sports events.

Earlier it was reported that Rakhimov clinched weightlifting gold in Men -77kg weight category at the Rio Olympics.