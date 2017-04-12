Atyrau region implements 4 projects worth 11.8bln tenge

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 103 companies from 20 countries are participating in Global Oil&Gas Atyrau 2017 exhibition.

These are the companies from the Eurasian Economic Union, Finland, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Dania, Turkey, Poland, Croatia, China, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Israel and Oman, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“ATYRAU INVEST 2017 is an excellent tool for the development and strengthening cooperation between Atyrau region and foreign investors,” Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev said addressing the exhibition participants.

“Thus, at the end of 2016, the volume of investments reached 2trln tenge or more than 258% of the total volume of investments attracted to our country.

Under the industrialization programme, in 2016, Atyrau region implemented 7 projects worth 2.8bln tenge. In 2017, the region plans to commission 4 projects to the amount of 11.8bln tenge.

Besides, the region implements 20 investment projects in various sectors of economy worth over 14trln tenge. More than 20,000 people were employed,” the Governor added.