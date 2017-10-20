Atyrau region implements 5 EXPO projects worth over 140B

ASTANA-ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau region is presently implementing five EXPO projects worth over 140 billion tenge, akim (governor) of the region Nurlan Nogayev announced at the press briefing on Friday.

According to governor Nogayev, all five projects totaling 140,218 billion tenge had been presented at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 this summer in Astana.



The region is looking into the possibility of introducing 23 more projects.



Nogayev noted that almost 83,000 people from Atyrau region had visited the EXPO-2017. Of 83,000, 13,000 visitors were students of local secondary schools, colleges and universities.



He added that 106 projects worth 1.6 billion tenge are being implemented in the region within the framework of the President Nazarbayev's article Rukhani zhangyru.



The governor also reported that this year over 54,400 schoolchildren of primary schools and from low-income families had been provided with free hot meals.



Five industrial projects totaling 5 billion tenge are to be put into service in Atyrau region within the framework of the State Program of the Industrial and Innovative Development this year.



43,142 SMEs have been registered in the region since the beginning of the year. The region recorded a 106% increase in the number of small and medium sized enterprises, compared to the analogous period of last year.