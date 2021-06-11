Atyrau region: Over 1,100 get vaccinated against COVID-19

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 1,103 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 1,103 residents of Atyrau region got vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and HayatVax vaccines in the past day. Of 1,103, 12 are healthcare workers, 33 are teachers, and 11 are students. In total, since February 1, 2021 the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines was administered to 63,625 people in the region. 23,075 people were vaccinated with the second component.

Currently there are 31 vaccination centers in the region.

The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the region is reported in Atyrau city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, are police officers were the first to get the vaccine. The overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021.