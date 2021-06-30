EN
    08:12, 30 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region: Over 2,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in 24h

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Vaccination campaign is underway at 41 vaccination centers across Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional healthcare department, 2,090 residents of the region were vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines.

    Of 2,090, 1,735 are local residents, 116 are teachers, 79 are healthcare workers, 39 are students and many others.

    In total, 81,861 people have been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines since February 1. The second component of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 44,827 Atyrau region residents.

    Presently, 693 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.


