    14:53, 05 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 10 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from regional authorities.

    Of 10, 7 are employees at the Tengiz oilfield. Of 7, one is a female patient and 6 others are males. All patients are in their 30s and 40s. They all have been in contact with the coronavirus infected person.

    Three other patients are male residents of Atyrau city born in 1968, 1987 and 1992. Two men displayed the COVID-19 symptoms. All three tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

    Earlier it was reported that Atyrau city had tightened the quarantine restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel virus in the city.


