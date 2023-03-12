Atyrau region reports 4 measles cases since year's beginning

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau region has registered four measles cases since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«All four measles cases were recorded in Atyrau city among children under 14. A measles outbreak was last recorded in 2019 in the region. This is the first time in four years that four measles cases were recorded in March,» said Ainagul Sarsengaliyeva, head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of Atyrau region.

According to her, the region announced its first measles case in a kid from Turkiye. Later three more kids contracted the virus.

She went on to add that vaccination is in the only and efficient way to prevent measles.