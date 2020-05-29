EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:49, 29 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region reports new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Atyrau region has reported 21 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    Of 21, 19 cases have been registered among employees of the Tengiz oilfield. The diagnosis has been confirmed in the course of the obligatory screening process. A 30-year-old male resident of Zylyoi district and a 43-year-old female resident of Makat district have tested positive for the COVID-19 as well.

    All patients were isolated and later transferred to the infectious hospital. Infection clusters and contact persons are to be discovered and identified.

    According to coronavirus2020.kz, the number of COVID-19 cases in Atyrau region has reached 980. 79 people have recovered from the novel virus in the region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!