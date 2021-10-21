EN
    Atyrau region reveals bed occupancy of COVID-19 infectious facilities

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 13 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition at infectious facilities of Atyrau region. Four COVID-19 patients at intensive care units are on life support, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region said in a statement that presently 212 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the regional infectious facilities. Bed occupancy at those facilities stands at 9%. Bed occupancy at the intensive care units with 13 COVID-19 patients is at 14.4%.

    The novel coronavirus has claimed lives of two people in the past day.

    Earlier it was reported that 312 COVID-19 patients are staying at home and are being closely monitored in Atyrau region.

    It bears to remind that vaccination against COVID-19 started in Kazakhstan in early February 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination of all eligible Kazakhstanis kicked off on April 2 countrywide.


