EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:20, 09 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region reveals infectious diseases hospital and ICU occupancy rates

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 16.7% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 25.8% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 97 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 16.7% of the total beds. 15 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 25.8%.

    It was earlier reported that the number of people given COVID-19 booster shots stands at 1,025.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!