Atyrau region reveals infectious diseases hospital and ICU occupancy rates

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 16.7% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 25.8% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 97 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 16.7% of the total beds. 15 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 25.8%.

It was earlier reported that the number of people given COVID-19 booster shots stands at 1,025.