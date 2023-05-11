Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A delegation of Atyrau region will visit Egypt in August on the occasion of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional department of culture, Days of Kazakhstan Culture will be held in June in Egypt in celebration of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars. In August, the delegation of the region will visit Egypt to continue the celebrations devoted to this jubilee event.

The fourth Mamluk sultan of Egypt and Syria, of Turkic Kipchak origin was an outstanding commander of the Middle East. Nicknamed as Abu al-Futuh which means Father of Conquests, he reached success in repelling the aggression of the Iranian Il-khanate and the crusaders of the West.