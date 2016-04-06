Atyrau region’s Governor called TCO to increase local content share

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Newly appointed Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev has had a meeting with Director General of LLP Tengizchevroil Theodore Etchison during which he asked the company to increase local content share in its projects.

“In 2015, the share of local content in TCO projects made as following: 5.9% in purchase of goods, 50.9% in purchase of works and 50.8% in procurement of services. Please note that the share of local content should be increased. Domestic companies are ready for this. They want to work,” Nogayev noted.

The meeting focused also on upgrading qualification of Kazakhstani employees of TCO.



