    19:34, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region’s Governor met with G.Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev has met today with world's WBA (Super), IBO, WBC and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, who has arrived in the region at the invitation of the Regional Physical Culture and Sport Department. GGG plans to give a boxing master class for local fighters and attend Atyrau-Tobol football match, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

     The Governor wished good luck to the boxer in his oncoming fight vs. Chris Eubank Jr.  In turn, Golovkin said he would exert every effort to develop  boxing in Kazakhstan.

    Sport Atyrau region Gennady Golovkin
