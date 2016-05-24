Atyrau region’s Governor, Turkish Consul General met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev met yesterday with Consul General of Turkey to Kazakhstan Korhan Küngerü.

The parties discussed the prospects of further deepening of relations between Atyrau region and Turkey. The Governor informed the Turkish side of the region’s investment potential and conditions created for foreign investors including opening of joint ventures.

According to Nogayev, foreign trade turnover between Atyrau region and Turkey topped 68.9 bln U.S. dollars. The volume of export reached 64.2 mln U.S. dollars. 21 joint ventures are functioning in the region to date, he said.

