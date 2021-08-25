Atyrau region’s infectious diseases beds 54% full

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,627 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau region’s health care office, the infectious diseases beds are 54% full in the region. 93 people are treated in intensive care units, 13 of whom are on lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy stands at 75.6%.

Earlier it was reported that the number of people vaccinated in the region has exceeded 180 thousand.