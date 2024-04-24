Atyrau region to brace for more flooding in early May

A working group of research scholars operating under the operational headquarters predict more flooding in Atyrau region in early May, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Arman Zhumagaziyev, member of the working group, the arriving water could result in the Ural River leaving its banks in early May.

Zhumagaziyev said that floodwaters usually hit the territory of Atyrau region in mid-May. As he noted, this year’s early spring flooding was caused by a large amount of water arrived from Russia.

Water flowing down from West Kazakhstan region comes to Atyrau region in around 6-7 days. Taking this into account, the Ural riverbed could be filled by May 2-3 in Atyrau region, said Zhumagaziyev.

The data of the region’s operational headquarters indicate as of 8:00am today the Ural River water level in the gauging station was at 422cm in Atyrau city.

In this area, the dangerous water level in the Ural River is 550cm. Due to the risk of flooding, dams stretching 229.5km were built along the river banks, said the operational headquarters.

To note, a total of 473km of protective barriers have been erected in Atyrau region.