Atyrau region to build 11 kindergartens in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 11 pre-school facilities will be opened in Atyrau region 2,435 children by the end of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Five of them are financed from the local budget, Deputy Chief of Atyrau region’s Construction Department Merey Zhantureyev said at a briefing. These are: 290-seat kindergartens in Sagiz settlement, Shygys micro-district in Atyrau and Inderborskiy settlement; 100-seat kindergartens in Tasshagil and Karabau villages of Kyzylkuga district and a 165-seat kindergarten in Geolog-2 settlement of Atyrau.

Meanwhile, according to him the construction of the remaining six kindergartents is financed by sponsors. These are namely a kindergarten in Dossor settlement (for 100 children), a 320-seat kindergarten in Nursaya micro-district, a 290-seat kindergarten in Yerkinkala village, 2 kindergartens in Kulsary town for 290 children each and one more kindergarten in Ganyushkino village for 200 children.

The region is planning to build 11 more kindergartens for 2,590 children. One of them will be financed from the local budget and ten others – by sponsors.