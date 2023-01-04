Atyrau region to channel KZT 11 bln for tourism development

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «Almost KZT 11 bln will be channeled in Atyrau for the development of investment projects in the sphere of tourism,» entrepreneurship and tourism development department head Zhannat Sabyrgaliyeva said.

«338 new workplaces will be generated in the sphere of tourism in the region by 2025. It is planned to develop 9 investment projects worth KZT 10.8 bln. 4 projects, namely the Nurly Tal ethno-park, two camping sites in Kurmangazy district and a camping in Makatsky district were built.

It is planned to hold exhibitions, arts and crafts festivals in 2023. A tour will be organized for tour operators, mass media and youth,» she said.

Zhannat Sabyrgaliyeva added that in 2022 more than 108,000 tourists visited the region that is threefold more as compared to 2021. Notably, QR codes were established on tourist sites to receive information in 5 languages and make 3D tours.

In a conclusion she noted to boost children’s and youth tourism the region organizes tours for children from large and low-income families to Astana, Almaty and Aktau cities.

