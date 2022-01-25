Atyrau region to construct 5 greeneries, 5 feeding platforms, 3 poultry farms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told about the socioeconomic development of Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

The package plan provides for construction of an industrial zone stretching over 400 ha, a terephthalic acid factory and a wholesale distribution centre, five greeneries, five feeding platforms, three poultry farms, seven pond fish farms, milk processing shops, etc.

To raise people’s living standards, it is expected to build 228,1 km of power network in 10 villages, repair and reconstruct 640 km of roads, to gasify and provide with water 13 rural settlements, build six wells, etc.

Besides, two policlinics and a mental health centre, nine primary health care facilities and a rehabilitation centre, 48 schools will be constructed there.

The Minister resumed that the region’s industrial output is targeted to grow by 35%, 3.5 mln sq m of housing will be put into service by 2025.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh National Economy Ministry presented the draft package plans for the socioeconomic development of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.