Atyrau region to discuss topical issues of land reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Atyrau State University named after Dosmukhamedov hosts meeting of members of the Commission on Land Reform, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Atyrau region A.Myrzakhmetova.

To date, the Commission held three meetings in Astana, as well as meetings with the population in Akmola, Almaty and Kyzylorda.



The meeting was attended by agricultural producers and entrepreneurs, trade unions and associations, the public council members of all levels, party and trade union organizations, central and local executive bodies. At the same time, on the site of the Information Agency «Bnews.kz» live broadcast of the event was organized, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.



The main tasks of the Commission on Land Reform are to review and make proposals on improving the norms land legislation through discussion with community, as well as through the effective operation of the four working groups - economic, legal, advocacy, and to ensure the transparency of procedures.



Also, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan A.Myrzahmetov noted that the Commission's work in the regions is to form a single operating principles, the panelists are open and not limited to voice their opinions on the issues raised by, no restrictions are placed in this respect them.



"We are here to discuss the future of our land and country. We must set a good example of solving the accumulated problems and to consider issues of land is reasonable, balanced on all sides, to be patient," the chairman of the Commission said.



Today, the following issues has been considered:



firstly, improving the Institute rent of agricultural land, including the strengthening of control over the rational use of agricultural land, increasing the efficiency and transparency of rental procedures c / agricultural land, establishment of limits of maximum agricultural land size, strengthening the procedure for use with the / agricultural land immediately adjacent to the state border of the security zone;



Secondly, the formation of pastures assurance system to meet the needs of the population on the content of their individual farm;



Thirdly, an exchange of views on the two issues on which the moratorium.



In turn, member of the commission, the head of the economic team A.Kurishbayev made proposals for improvement of the institute of agricultural lease and for monitoring of land, establishing a separate procedure for granting the right to lease farmland with the involvement of community councils and associations, the approval of a model lease, reinforcing the duties and responsibilities of land users on the rational use of land.



The head of the legal group M.Tayzhan noted the results of the group and elaborated on the issue of providing pastures to meet the needs of the population on the content of their individual farm.



Chief of Staff - Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan E.Nysanbaev reported on the results of the working group of the Ministry, as well as the work done by regional councils.



Finally I made the labor veteran, honorary citizen of Atyrau region, the chairman of Atyrau region M.Uteshov Public Council. He noted that the members of the councils obshestvennyh visited every village and met with the population and already have the first results available to address the issues.



It should be noted that the meetings with the population in the region will continue at the same level. The Parliament agreed proposals made in conjunction with government agencies and public organizations.



In order to conduct outreach functions Call-center will operate from 14 May (1434), acting in all regions. To date, it received more than 12,564 calls related to lease issues, sales, registration