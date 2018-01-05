Atyrau region to reconstruct major highways

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Reconstruction of highways will continue in Atyrau region in 2018, Kazinform reports.

Asset Urazgaliyev told Kazinform that 60 kilometers of roads are to be repaired in 2018.



"Reconstruction of the Atyrau-Astrakhan and Atyrau-Aktobe highways will start this spring. Design specifications and estimates have been drawn up for paving 207 streets in Atyrau city and nearby villages," Mr. Urazgaliyev said.



Last year, 86 kilometers of highways was reconstructed in the region. In addition, 267 kilometers of roads was paved in nearby villages.