    14:00, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Atyrau region transfers KZT 1.6 tn to National Fund

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «In 2022 the gross regional product of Atyrau region is estimated at 14.1 trillion tenge, the index of actual volume made 101.6%,» Governor Serik Shapkenov told a briefing.

    As stated there the share of the region’s economy in the country's GDP rose to 13.7%, and the gross regional product per capita made 20.5 million tenge.

    «Since the beginning of the year, the taxes and other obligatory payments reached 2.6 trillion tenge. Of which 1 trillion tenge was transferred to the republican budget, 1.6 trillion tenge to the National Fund,» Shapkenov added.


