    12:05, 22 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Atyrau resumes domestic flights on May 25

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan, taking into account the recommendations of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Atyrau will resume domestic flights starting from May 25 of the current year, Kazinform reports.

    A schedule is published on the official websites of Kazakhstan air carriers.


