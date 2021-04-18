Atyrau rgn back in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region just got back into the COVID-19 high-risk «red zone,» Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

On the State’s coronavirus spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are put in the «red zone».

Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Kostanay and Turkestan regions remain in the coronavirus «green zone»