Atyrau rgn closes road due to worsening weather

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Republican road Atyrau-Astrakhan has been closed down as heavy snow and blizzard hit Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the police department of the region, a republican road linking cities Atyrau and Astrakhan was closed to traffic starting this afternoon due to worsening weather conditions in Atyrau region.

Due to heavy snowfall the residents were reminded to strictly observe driving rules in difficult weather conditions.