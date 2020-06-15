Atyrau rgn confirms 23 new coronavirus cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases, the regional administration’s press service reports.

Three of them are the workers of Tengiz oilfield. They were tested positive during screening. 19 of of cases were detected in Atyrau, 17 of them had flu symptoms. All of them were isolated.

Their contacts are being traced for further monitoring. All the hotbeds were disinfected.

As of today there are 1,310 coronavirus-positive cases in the region, 961 recovered.