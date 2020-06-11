Atyrau rgn confirms 5 more coronavirus cases

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Atyrau region confirmed five more coronavirus cases, the regional administration’s press service reports.

Three of them, including two women and a man, are from Atyrau. All of them had flu symptoms. Another two are from Kyzylkogii district. One of them had a contact with the coronavirus-positive patient. All the contacts will be traced for further monitoring. Disinfection works were held at hotbeds.

As of today there are 1,232 coronavirus cases in the region, 876 recovered.