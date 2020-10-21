Atyrau rgn exported around 6 thou tons of fish

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 5,900 tons of fish and fish products have been exported in Atyrau region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional communications service.

The region’s commercial fishing has seen an increase by 757 tons this year. 7,312 tons of fish were caught. 6,500 tons were processed and over 5,900 tones were exported.

In order to preserve and increase the population of sturgeons the Ural-Atyrau and Atyrau Fish Hatcheries have grown and released over 7.5 million juvenile fish.

The region has been increasingly paying attention to the development of aquaculture, especially growing sturgeon and cyprinid fish.

Notably, 18 cooperatives are involved in fishery in Atyrau region, employing a total of 4,121 people.