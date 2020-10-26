EN
    19:49, 26 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Atyrau rgn Governor reports on socioeconomic development

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State received Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, the Akorda press service informs.

    The governor reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for the past 9 months, creation of new jobs under the Employment Roadmap, ensuring industrial growth and attraction of investments.

    Following the meeting the Head of State charged the Governor a number of tasks, including those aimed at raising people’s welfare and settlement of ecological issues.

    The President also charged to take the region's epidemiological situation under control.

