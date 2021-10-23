Atyrau rgn moves to COVID-19 ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has moved to the «green zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, the country has logged 1,732 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,979 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.