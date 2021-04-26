EN
    15:39, 26 April 2021

    Atyrau rgn receives first batch of Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine doses

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The first 2,000 doses of Kazakhstan’s QazVac COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the region’s health office.

    According to Askhan Baiduvaliyev, Head of Atyrau region’s Health Office, the first 2,000 doses of the QazVac vaccine arrived in Atyrau city on last Sunday, April 25. They are to be distributed to two vaccination sites at clinics No.4 and 7 in Atyrau city.

    He said that the QazCovid-in vaccine is a two-dose vaccine which does not require ultra-cold storage and may be stored in the refrigerator between 2°C and 8°C.

    Notably, the first 50,000 doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems have already been shipped to all regions of the country. Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi was among the first to receive the QAZVAK vaccine.

