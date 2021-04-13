Atyrau rgn reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 110 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the regional health office.

Of the 110 COVID-19 fresh cases, 80 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. It is said that the number of daily COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the region’s districts, with Zhylyoisk district reporting three new infections, Kyzylkuginsk – four, Indersk district – three, Kurmangasinsk district – nine, Makhambet district - two, and Makatsk district – two.

Out of the 110 cases, 48 are symptomatic and 62 are asymptomatic.

The region has reported 29 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day.

794 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 158 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are receiving treatment at the modular hospital, 75 at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 93 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 139 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region still remains in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.