    16:33, 07 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Atyrau rgn reports 75 more COVID-19 cases

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region is still in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone. Over the past 24 hours the region detected 75 more COVID-19 cases, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    17 of them were recorded in Atyrau city, 45 at Tengiz oilfield. 23 of them have clinical symptoms of the disease.

    91 patients are staying at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 43 at district hospitals, and 816 at Tengiz. 52 people recovered from coronavirus in the region in the last 24 hours.


    Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
