Atyrau rgn reports new daily COVID-19 cases

According to the press service of the health department of Atyrau region, 43 COVID-19 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported across the region in the last 24 hours. 16 fresh daily cases have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported 23 daily COVID-19 cases following the screenings. 3 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the region’s Zhylyoisk district, and one in Makhambet district.

Nine people have the symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

370 COVID-19 patients are treated at home, 71 in the infectious diseases hospital, 24 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 451 in hospitals at the Tengiz oilfield, the lowest figure since the beginning of 2021.

Over the past day, 44 people have made full recovery from the COVID-19 virus in the region.

16,467 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the region since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 15,423, and the death toll at 128.

Atyrau region is currently in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.