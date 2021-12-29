Atyrau rgn reveals infectious diseases hospital and ICU occupancy rates

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate stands at 11.7% at the infectious diseases hospitals and ICU occupancy – 17.2% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 68 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 11.7% of the total beds. 10 patients are in intensive care units, one of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 17.2%.

Notably, the region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.