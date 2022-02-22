EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:46, 22 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Atyrau rgn sees no new COVID-19 cases over past day

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has for the first time registered no new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over the past day, 92 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    417 Atyrau region residents are under coronavirus treatment at home, 47 at the modular hospital, four at the second regional hospital, and 15 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!