Atyrau rgn sees no new COVID-19 cases over past day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has for the first time registered no new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, 92 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

417 Atyrau region residents are under coronavirus treatment at home, 47 at the modular hospital, four at the second regional hospital, and 15 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.



